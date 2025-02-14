Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

