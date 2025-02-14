Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

