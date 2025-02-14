Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 87.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 30.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

