Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $67,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.84 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

