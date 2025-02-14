Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.43 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.15 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

