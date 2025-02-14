The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 152.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macerich by 40.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Macerich by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in Macerich by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Macerich by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

