The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.29 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.08). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,179,289 shares traded.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.73. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

Expert market access

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.