The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.87. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 25,399 shares.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 52,989 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.