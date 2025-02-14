The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.87. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 25,399 shares.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Swiss Helvetia Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.