TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 27.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 221.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $326.35 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $302.70 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

