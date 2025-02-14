TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of TreeHouse Foods worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $218,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

