Truist Financial Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 541,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $16,428,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Confluent by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

