United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,719,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,752,000 after acquiring an additional 326,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,477,000 after acquiring an additional 964,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

