Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,874 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

