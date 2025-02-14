Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.