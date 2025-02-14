Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $269.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

