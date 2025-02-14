Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $20.20 on Friday. Varta has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

