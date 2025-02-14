Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vaso Price Performance
Shares of VASO opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
About Vaso
