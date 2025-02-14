Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vaso Price Performance

Shares of VASO opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.