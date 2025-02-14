VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in January

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,449.0 days.
VAT Group Price Performance
VTTGF opened at $382.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.88. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $351.65 and a 1 year high of $572.43.
