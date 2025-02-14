VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in January

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,449.0 days.

VTTGF opened at $382.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.88. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $351.65 and a 1 year high of $572.43.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

