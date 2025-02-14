Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
