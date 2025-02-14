Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Velan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLNSF opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Velan has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

