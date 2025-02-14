Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.6 %
Veolia Environnement stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.