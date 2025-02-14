Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.6 %

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.