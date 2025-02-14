VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,601,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 2,389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VERSES AI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRSSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. VERSES AI has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Get VERSES AI alerts:

About VERSES AI

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.