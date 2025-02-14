VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,601,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 2,389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VERSES AI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRSSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. VERSES AI has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.
About VERSES AI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VERSES AI
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.