Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of VIMGF opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
