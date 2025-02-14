Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VIMGF opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

