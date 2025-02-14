VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,007,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VXIT opened at $0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

