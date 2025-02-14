Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $278.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

