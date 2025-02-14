Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

