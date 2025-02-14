Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIVHY

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.