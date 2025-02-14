Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vodacom Group Trading Up 0.1 %
VDMCY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
About Vodacom Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vodacom Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.