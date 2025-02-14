Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

VDMCY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

