Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.99. Vontobel has a 1-year low of C$64.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.07.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

