VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.07 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

