Wedbush Has Bearish Estimate for DDI FY2025 Earnings

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 0.3 %

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.25 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.