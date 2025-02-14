Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of AXSM opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

