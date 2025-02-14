Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.38. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 265,017 shares.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
