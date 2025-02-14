Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.38. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 265,017 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,631,141 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 853,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 398,413 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 262,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 238,159 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

