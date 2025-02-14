Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WEEEF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

