Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of WEEEF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
About Western Energy Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.