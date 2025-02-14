What is B. Riley’s Estimate for HIVE FY2027 Earnings?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $423.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

