What is B. Riley’s Forecast for AZZ FY2025 Earnings?

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AZZ in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. AZZ has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

