Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WING shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.32.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.5 %

Wingstop stock opened at $311.93 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.45 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.23.

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.