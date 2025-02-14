YANKCOM Partnership Acquires Shares of 12,424 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of YANKCOM Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,194,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $278.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.