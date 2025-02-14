Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Community Bank System by 56.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBU. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.