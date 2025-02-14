Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 635,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 876,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 392.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

CDP stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.