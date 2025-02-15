1,000 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,946,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

DJT stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.