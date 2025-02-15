11,775 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Prudential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

