12,083 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CION Investment stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

