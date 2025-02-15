1,219 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $15,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $202.33 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.