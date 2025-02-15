15,726 Shares in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDZN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roadzen in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roadzen by 24.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roadzen by 124.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Roadzen in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Roadzen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Roadzen Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of RDZN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21. Roadzen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Roadzen

(Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.