15,726 Shares in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDZN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roadzen in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roadzen by 24.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roadzen by 124.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Roadzen in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Roadzen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Roadzen Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of RDZN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21. Roadzen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Roadzen
Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roadzen
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.