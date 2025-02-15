23,135 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
GMRE opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of -412.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.46.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
