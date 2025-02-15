3,100 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $13,068,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 607.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 142.1% during the third quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 273,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 160,808 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 319.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.74 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other Mercury General news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $83,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCY. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

