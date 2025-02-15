5,211 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

