5th Street Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

5th Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $279.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

