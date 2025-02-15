Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $30.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

