Adirondack Trust Co. Has $11.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

